Despite multiple chances, BJP failed to keep Delhi clean: AAP minister Gopal Rai

Despite getting multiple chances at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the BJP has ''failed'' to keep the city clean, AAP's Delhi Convener Gopal Rai claimed on Friday after the announcement of civic poll schedule.

He claimed the ''Delhiites will choose the AAP'' in the MCD polls and promised that the party will clear all the ''garbage mountains'' in the national capital.

''The Delhiites have given several chances to the BJP in MCD but despite that the BJP has only created mounds of garbage in the city. The AAP is completely geared up for the MCD elections and if given a chance, we will clear all the garbage mountains in the city,'' Rai said.

Polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4 while votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed his party ''will win more than 230 seats'' in the upcoming municipal elections.

''The BJP was given one job in the MCD and they failed miserably. It has been 15 years and the Delhiites know who should be handed the responsibility to keep the city clean. We will win more than 230 out of 250 seats in the MCD polls,'' Pathak said.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the national capital. The filing of nominations will begin from November 7 and the last date for the same is November 14.

