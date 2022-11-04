Left Menu

Shinde-Fadnavis govt working for development of Guj, says Maha Cong

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday accused of the Eknath Shinde-led government of working for the development of Gujarat, citing that all the development projects were being shifted to the neighbouring state.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:18 IST
Shinde-Fadnavis govt working for development of Guj, says Maha Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday accused of the Eknath Shinde-led government of working for the development of Gujarat, citing that all the development projects were being shifted to the neighbouring state. Speaking to reporters here, Patole alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced projects for Maharashtra to save the reputation of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

The prime minister on Thursday announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra. His statement has come in the wake of the state government coming under the Opposition’s fire after some proposed big-ticket projects moved out of Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat and some other states. The Opposition blamed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects to Gujarat.

Slamming the chief minister, Patole claimed that the state government was working for the development of Gujarat, as all major projects that had come to Maharashtra were shifted to the neighbouring state. The Congress leader alleged that the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed to because of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as the probe agency was being used against the Opposition and creating terror.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022