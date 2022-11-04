Putin says West sows nonsense about history
President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West had hammered historical nonsense into the heads of millions of people, including about the real course of World War Two and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany.
Without citing evidence, Putin repeated a claim that Poland has not abandoned dreams of taking over parts of Ukraine.
