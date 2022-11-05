Poster comparing Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler put up outside BJP headquarters in Delhi

A poster comparing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler was put up by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga outside the party's headquarters in the national capital on Saturday. "Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first," read the poster.

This comes after Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the third day in a row on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Bagga said that Kejriwal is on political tourism to the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh while the "people of Delhi are dying".

"I have compared him to Hitler because this is the world's second example where a leader converted his own state into a gas chamber. I am not saying this, but Supreme Court has said that Delhi has converted into a gas chamber. The credit for it goes to Arvind Kejriwal who calls himself the owner of Delhi. Kejriwal has not been spotted in Delhi for the past 20 days, he is being seen in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The people of Delhi are dying because of pollution but Kejriwal is on political tourism," BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told ANI. He also drew parallels between the two and said, "There was only one example of a person who killed his own people inside a gas chamber, it was Hitler. Arvind Kejriwal is the second such person to do so."

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over air pollution in the city and asked him to undertake "substantive" measures to control stubble burning alleging that it has converted the national capital "into a gas chamber". The Delhi LG wrote to Mann on Thursday and said that the existing situation is a "violative of citizens' fundamental right to health and the right to life".

"Request you to undertake urgent and substantive measures to control Parali (stubble) burning in Punjab, which has converted the national capital once again into a gas chamber," Saxena wrote. Earlier CM Kejriwal took responsibility for the stubble burning in Punjab.

"Pollution is not just Delhi's but entire Northern India's problem. The Centre has to come forward and take specific steps so that the entire North India can be relieved from pollution. Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, the Delhi government or the Punjab government are not solely responsible. Now is not the time for the blame game. There should not be politics over such a sensitive issue. I admit there is stubble burning in Punjab," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

