BJP slams Badruddin Ajmal, says AIUDF's experiments have failed in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Bihar minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday took a swipe at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal and said that the party has done all the experiments in Assam and they failed. "Be it Mamata Banerjee or any other leader of UPA, all have the dreams of becoming Prime Minister of the country and they are in politics for this only. BJP will be back in 2024 also with full strength," the BJP leader said.

Badruddin Ajmal on Friday welcomed the all-India grand alliance being formed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and expressed his hope that the alliance will succeed in Assam. "We have welcomed the all-India grand alliance being formed by Nitish Kumar. We want it to succeed in Assam too. They will come here in a month. We expect Mamata Banerjee and Congress to join it by then. This has been formed to bid adieu to BJP at the Centre," the AIUDF chief said.

Hussain also claimed the party would win more seats in the 2024 General Election. "In 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we will come with more seats than before, no matter how many alliances are there. What has happened to all the alliances which people have made till date?" he further said.

Referring to Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, Hussain said that the BJP won even after their alliance. BJP leader also said that the people of the country are with Modi and these alliances would not make any difference.

Hailing the PM, Hussain said, "Be it in Europe or America or Arabia, look at how bad the economy is everywhere, yet the way India's GDP is growing today, there is no match for it. The economy and the Foreign Exchange situation are strong. Welfare schemes are going on in India under the leadership of PM Modi." (ANI)

