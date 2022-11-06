Adampur bypoll: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi leading by margin of 2,832 votes
BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi has taken a lead in the initial round of counting of votes on Sunday in the Adampur Assembly bypoll.
Bishnoi is leading by a margin of 2,832 votes from his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash, according to initial trends.
Counting of votes for the bypoll to Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began amid tight security arrangements.
