Left Menu

S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft

They had been stranded there after a heap of earth fell inside the shaft on Oct. 26.Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters Saturday that both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 06-11-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 10:29 IST
S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft.

The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from a collapsed shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. They had been stranded there after a heap of earth fell inside the shaft on Oct. 26.

Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters Saturday that both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains. He said the two were expected to be released from the hospital within days.

Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped underground. The two also drank water running inside the shaft and made a fire to survive, South Korea's emergency office said in a statement. Local media said the water fell from the shaft's celling. President Yoon Suk Yeol called their rescue “miracle-like” and “touching.” Yoon sent a senior presidential official to the miners to convey letters wishing for their quick recovery and unspecified gifts.

In the letters, Yoon was quoted as saying the miners have given “new hope to the Republic of South Korea, which has been stricken by grief,” his office said Sunday, in an apparent reference to a harrowing Halloween crowd surge in Seoul that killed 156 people last weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022