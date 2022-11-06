Left Menu

Bypolls 2022: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur constituency seat in Haryana

BJP's candidate Bhavya Bishnoi carries forward the legacy and registers victory at Adampur constituency in Haryana.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:43 IST
Bypolls 2022: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur constituency seat in Haryana
BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhavya Bishnoi has won the Adampur seat in Haryana on Sunday. Bishnoi is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had vacated the seat after resigning from Congress to join the BJP in August.

"It is a victory of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the working of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, of the trust of Adampur in Chaudhary Bhajan Lal family," father of Bhavya Bishnoi said. He further expressed gratitude to the Adampur people for trusting them.

"I thank the people of Adampur as they trusted us once again," he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has thanked the people for the "grand victory" of the BJP in Adampur.

"I express my gratitude to the people for providing a 'grand' victory by blooming lotus in Adampur," CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted in Hindi. https://twitter.com/mlkhattar/status/1589168933739061253

Haryana's Adampur seat--which is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi-- had witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat with as many as 67,376 votes, while the Congress-fielded Jai Prakash received 51,662 votes.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal-picked candidate, who has also been a Congress rebel, Kurda Ram Nambardar garnered 5,241 and Aam Aadmi Party's Satinder Singh received 3413 votes. Amid tight security arrangements, the counting of the votes for Adampur seat in Haryana began around 8 am on Sunday morning.

This poll was necessitated after the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal-- Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is also the father of Bhavya Bishnoi-- resigned from the post and decided to switch sides from Congress to BJP in August this year. Earlier in the day, Bhavya Bishnoi had said that the polls were about the "victory margin". He also exuded confidence that Adampur would be celebrating Diwali soon.

"This poll was not about winning or losing, but about the victory margin. With the blessings I've received from my Adampur family since the beginning, I am confident that people will once again celebrate Diwali within a few hours," Bhavya Bishnoi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022