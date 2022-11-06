BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj wins Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha by a margin of 9,881 votes. According to Election Commission, with 80,351 votes, Suraj got 49.09 per cent of the total votes. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Abanti Das came second with 43.05 per cent of the votes.

Suryabanshi Suraj is the son of former BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi after whose death the Assembly seat fell vacant. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Suraj's victory reflects Odisha's trust on the decisive and credible leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said, "Dhamnagar bypoll result is a victory of democracy. It is a victory of the youth and women. Gratitude to the people of Dhamnagar for reposing their faith on Odisha BJP, for honouring the legacy of late Bishnu bhai and for blessing Suryabanshi Suraj. The result reflects the mood of people in Odisha as well as Odisha's trust on the decisive and credible leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. Hearty congratulations to all our karyakartas of Odisha BJP on this victory." Assembly bye-elections were held in seven vacant seats spread across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)