Delhi BJP to begin vetting candidates for MCD polls from Monday

In view of a narrow window to nominate candidates for MCD polls, Delhi BJP will send teams of observers in the districts on Monday to shortlist names of probable candidates on 250 wards, party leaders have said. The nominations for elections on 250 MCD wards will begin on Monday. The last date of filing nomination is November 14. In each of 14 districts, a three-member team comprising one central delegate and two Delhi unit leaders, will be sent to collect feedback on local leaders. Many senior BJP leaders, including CT Ravi, D Purandeshwari, Vinod Tawde, Vijaya Rahatkar, Tejasvi Surya, Sunil Deodhar, and Arvind Menon, have been appointed as central delegates. All present and past Mandal (ward) unit presidents, councillors, MLAs, as well as senior leaders in those areas including party office bearers, will give names of suitable candidates for wards, said a senior Delhi BJP leader. The party is also conducting a series of surveys to obtain ground level feedback so that candidates with good reputation among voters and high winnability factor could be fielded in the polls, party leaders said. As the polls inch closer, a large number of ticket seekers alongwith their supporters have started thronging Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg. The party unit has also deputed some of its senior leaders to collect the bio-data of ticket seekers. A box has also been kept at the party office to help ticket seekers deposit their applications and bio-data. The voting for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be held on December 4 and counting will take place on December 7.

Out of the 250 wards, 50 per cent are reserved for women candidates. Twenty-one seats each are reserved for SC category candidates – both male and female.

