Leaders who want to be close to Rahul have 'hijacked' Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Maha BJP chief

It has been hijacked by some leaders who want to be close to Rahul Gandhi. He also ridiculed the statewide tour of former chief Uddhav Thackeray, which is set to begin from Monday.When he was supposed to meet people as CM, he did not move out of his home.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 20:41 IST
Leaders who want to be close to Rahul have 'hijacked' Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Maha BJP chief
On the eve of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra's entry into Maharashtra, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said the march had been ''hijacked'' by some leaders who wanted to be close to Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra will arrive in Maharashtra's Nanded district around 9 pm on November 7 from neighbouring Telangana, the party said earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule said, ''The yatra is not of the public or Congress party workers. It has been hijacked by some leaders who want to be close to Rahul Gandhi.'' He also ridiculed the statewide tour of former chief Uddhav Thackeray, which is set to begin from Monday.

''When he was supposed to meet people (as CM), he did not move out of his home. He has missed the bus and this tour will have no benefits (for Thackeray's party),'' Bawankule claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

