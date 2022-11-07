PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil writer Valliappa on his birth centenary
Valliappa, a famous Tamil writer feted especially for his literary works for children, on his 100th birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday paid tributes to Azha. Valliappa, a famous Tamil writer feted especially for his literary works for children, on his 100th birth anniversary.
His efforts continue to inspire several people in today's era, Modi said.
The prime minister tweeted, ''I pay homage to Thiru Azha. Valliappa on his birth centenary. He is not only remembered for his outstanding writing and poetry but also for his efforts to popularise history, culture and literature among children. His efforts continue to inspire several people in today's era.''
