Left Menu

Cong does not care for country's security, people's sentiments: Adityanath

The Congress could not have taken steps such as construction of the Ram temple, the surgical strike or the abrogation of Article 370 because it does not care for the countrys security or the sentiments of people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

PTI | Haroli | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:37 IST
Cong does not care for country's security, people's sentiments: Adityanath
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI/ photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress could not have taken steps such as construction of the Ram temple, the surgical strike or the abrogation of Article 370 because it does not care for the country's security or the sentiments of people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. Campaigning for the BJP in this constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, Adityanath said India is touching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's prestige has risen on the global stage. The BJP government at the Centre, he said at a rally, has taken landmark steps such as the surgical strike across the line of control in Kashmir and the abrogation of Article 370. The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya also started under this government, Adityanath, who has been campaigning extensively across the hill state, told the gathering.

''...has the Congress ever taken such landmark steps? No it cannot. Congress is a party of a family, it does not care for country's security and sentiments of its people. And then what's the point in voting for such party?'' Adityanath asked. He also alleged that the Congress has backed all kind of mafias such as ''drug mafia, land mafia, mining mafia''. Many other such mafias, he added, flourished under its rule.

Making a pitch for the return of BJP rule in the state, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the party's double engine government had ensured all round development for the country. ''Now India has surpassed Britain and become the fifth largest economy in the world. It is is not just a coincidence that a person of Indian origin has become Britian's prime minister,'' he said, referring to Rishi Sunak.

The BJP's Ram Kumar is up against Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri. Haroli is a key constituency for the ruling party with the Congress scoring wins from here despite the BJP's sway. Agnihotri has defeated Kumar in the last two assembly elections. Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly are scheduled to be held on November 12. Ruling BJP is in a direct fight with the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022