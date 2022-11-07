Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:54 IST
Delhi BJP demands CBI probe into conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's claims of bribing AAP
Delhi BJP on Monday demanded a CBI probe into jailed comman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's claims that he had bribed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also demanded the transfer of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain from Delhi to a prison in either Uttar Pradesh or Haryana.

Jain is in jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

''Chandrashekhar has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to Jain, the then jail minister in the Kejriwal government, for his protection in prison. The conman has also said he had paid Rs 50 crore for a Rajya Sabha seat,'' Gupta said.

The BJP leader said a party delegation will soon meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to press for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Chandrashekhar's claims.

Chandrashekhar, in one of his letters, had also alleged that he had met AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that he was asked to arrange Rs 500 crore for AAP's expansion in southern states.

The AAP for its part has alleged the BJP was using Chandrashekhar as its ''star campaigner'' fearing defeat in the Gujarat Assembly and Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

