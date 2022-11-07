UPA seeks Prez intervention to stop attempts to topple alliance govt in J’khand

Left Menu

The ruling UPA in Jharkhand Monday sought President Droupadi Murmus intervention to stop alleged attempts to topple its government in the state with the help of central agencies.The UPA in its letter to Murmu held the opposition BJP of hatching the conspiracy to topple the elected UPA government since it started working to meet the peoples expectation after the pandemic.The UPA said that it came to power in Jharkhand in December 2019 with immense public support as people were fed up with previous BJP governments failures, corruption and misgovernance.

The ruling UPA in Jharkhand Monday sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention to stop alleged attempts to topple its government in the state with the help of central agencies.

The UPA in its letter to Murmu held the opposition BJP of hatching the conspiracy to topple the elected UPA government since it started working to meet the people's expectation after the pandemic.

The UPA said that it came to power in Jharkhand in December 2019 with immense public support as people were fed up with previous BJP government's failures, corruption and misgovernance. "But, when our government started working on people's expectations after overcoming the Covid-19 adversity, the BJP started hatching conspiracy to topple the government. For this, attempts are being made to break the MLAs with help of central agencies," said the letter, which was submitte to Jharkhand Governor, Ramesh Bais. Murmu was herself the govenor of the state from 2015 to 2021.

"If we look at the role of the central agencies in the last six months, it will be clear that their only objective is to topple the elected government and to harass our popular leader. Importantly, every secret step of the agency is known from the tweets of BJP leaders," it said. "We cannot stop the central agencies. But we can request you for it. We would like to urge you to stop the wrongful attempt to overthrow the popular government elected by the people of Jharkhand." The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeals of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state government against a high court order which had accepted the maintainability of PILs for a probe in the mining lease issue. Earlier this year, Soren had said that a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate into a stone mining lease case was an attempt to "destabilise the democratically-elected state government".

