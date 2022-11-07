Demonetisation: Ahead of sixth anniversary, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says it 'destabilised entire biz fraternity'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, saying it destabilised the ''entire business fraternity''.

The former chief minister also said while India was having ''an empty stomach and empty pockets, the BJP was selling it dreams of becoming a ''vishwaguru'' (global leader).

The demonetisation was announced on November 8.

A day before its sixth anniversary, the SP said in a statement quoting Yadav, ''The shine in the prime minister's statements has begun to fade and the people are realising the truth.'' He said Modi had claimed that demonetisation will end black money and that the money illegally routed out of India will be brought back, but nothing materialised.

''Demonetisation and GST have destabilised the entire business fraternity. Corruption is at its peak. Development has come to a halt... Owing to the BJP's policies, inflation and economic disparity have only shot up,'' Yadav said.

The SP chief also said the poor were becoming poorer while the rich were amassing more wealth.

''India, which is having an empty stomach and empty pockets, is being shown the dreams of becoming a 'vishwaguru','' he added.

Yadav said despite digitisation, the use of cash in the economy was increasing and a decline in cash deposits in banks clearly indicated this.

The former chief minister also took a dig at the government over industrialists like Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi fleeing the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)