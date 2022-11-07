Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections-tweet
Twitter owner Elon Musk, the world's richest man, on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for the U.S. Congress in Tuesday's midterm election.
"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic," Musk said on Twitter.
