Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections-tweet

Twitter owner Elon Musk, the world's richest man, on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for the U.S. Congress in Tuesday's midterm election.

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic," Musk said on Twitter.

