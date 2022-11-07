Left Menu

Election Commission rejects BJP's request to accept poll nominations on public holiday on Nov 12: official

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:46 IST
Election Commission rejects BJP's request to accept poll nominations on public holiday on Nov 12: official
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s request to accept nominations on the public holiday on November 12 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, a senior official said on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, P Bharathi, told PTI that Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday, for the next month's Assembly polls to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

''We had written to the Election Commission (regarding the BJP's request). The Commission has said no to this request because it is a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act'' she said.

The last date to file nomination papers for the first phase is November 14.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh.

Of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, 89 seats will vote on in the first phase and the rest 93 seats on December 5.

The process to file nominations for the first phase began on Monday.

The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 10 and the last date for nominations will be November 17.

The last dates for the withdrawal of nominations for the first and second phases are November 17 and 21, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022