Former LS speakers ask legislators to exercise restraint while choosing words

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:51 IST
Former Lok Sabha speakers on Monday urged elected representatives to carefully choose words during legislature proceedings and adhere to decorum in the House.

Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Patil and Meira Kumar on Monday participated in the National Legislators' Conference, which was attended by at least 15 speakers and chairpersons of Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Parishads.

Stressing on the usage of words, Mahajan said the legislatures have seen some ugly exchanges between members in the recent past, and asked leaders to exercise restraint.

Echoing similar sentiments, Patil said legislators are public representatives and it is their duty to maintain decorum and dignity, especially in their conduct in the House.

The conference was jointly organised by the legislative bodies, non-governmental institutions and civil society with active support of MIT School of Government, Pune.

