Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil has taken a strong exception to the BJPs new slogan, saying it is an insult to every Gujarati.It is an insult to all Gujaratis if someone claims that he has made Gujarat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:09 IST
Polls: BJP launches 'I have made Gujarat' campaign a day after PM Modi coins slogan
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Monday launched its campaign for the Assembly polls based on the ''I have made this Gujarat'' slogan and released a short film depicting the development works done by the state government.

The slogan ''Aa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe'' (I have made this Gujarat) was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday as he asserted regional pride while launching the BJP's campaign for the December polls in his home state.

Based on this slogan, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Monday launched the poll campaign and released a short film on Gujarat's development under BJP.

As part of the campaign, the BJP will erect nearly 10,000 selfie points depicting development in the state, said a party release.

Voting for the high-stake elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The BJP is seeking a record seventh term in Gujarat where the contest has traditionally been between the saffron party and Congress. However, the entry of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the poll arena has added a third dimension. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil has taken a strong exception to the BJP's new slogan, saying it is an insult to every Gujarati.

''It is an insult to all Gujaratis if someone claims that he has made Gujarat. Neither the BJP nor its leaders have any right to insult the Gujarati people. They (BJP) should refrain from taking credit,'' Gohil told reporters in Rajkot.

