Left Menu

Assam CM wishes L K Advani on his birthday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader L K Advani and prayed for his good health and long life. His commitment to serving Maa Bharti is inspirational for all of us, Sarma tweeted.May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bestow upon him good health a long life, he added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-11-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 12:42 IST
Assam CM wishes L K Advani on his birthday
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader L K Advani and prayed for his good health and long life. Advani, the saffron party's longest-serving president, turned 95 on Tuesday. ''Heartfelt birthday greetings to former Deputy PM & founding member of our party Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. His commitment to serving Maa Bharti is inspirational for all of us,'' Sarma tweeted.

''May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bestow upon him good health & a long life," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022