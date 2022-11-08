Left Menu

Maha deputy CM Fadnavis warns of action against people beating up moviegoers for watching Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:18 IST
Maha deputy CM Fadnavis warns of action against people beating up moviegoers for watching Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said beating up moviegoers for watching historical Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.

Fadnavis' statement has come after the screening of the film was stalled in Pune and Thane on Monday over the ''distortion of history''.

In Pune city, the show was disrupted by members of a Maratha outfit, while in Thane NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said people could have expressed their opposition in democratic way.

"Entering a movie theatre and beating up moviegoers will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against the (alleged) perpetrators," the state home minister said.

"People are permitted to register their opposition in a democratic way. I have not seen the movie and I am not aware of the controversy," he said.

Reacting to the aggressive show of opposition by the NCP, the BJP's Maharashtra women's wing chief Chitra Wagh said, "If Awhad has not realised that he is no longer in power, the law should make him realise it.'' NCP leader Awhad led a group of party workers to a multiplex screening the movie and disrupted the show.

A video of the incident shows Awhad's supporters and some moviegoers exchanging blows and arguing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022