Maha deputy CM Fadnavis warns of action against people beating up moviegoers for watching Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said beating up moviegoers for watching historical Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.

Fadnavis' statement has come after the screening of the film was stalled in Pune and Thane on Monday over the ''distortion of history''.

In Pune city, the show was disrupted by members of a Maratha outfit, while in Thane NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said people could have expressed their opposition in democratic way.

"Entering a movie theatre and beating up moviegoers will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against the (alleged) perpetrators," the state home minister said.

"People are permitted to register their opposition in a democratic way. I have not seen the movie and I am not aware of the controversy," he said.

Reacting to the aggressive show of opposition by the NCP, the BJP's Maharashtra women's wing chief Chitra Wagh said, "If Awhad has not realised that he is no longer in power, the law should make him realise it.'' NCP leader Awhad led a group of party workers to a multiplex screening the movie and disrupted the show.

A video of the incident shows Awhad's supporters and some moviegoers exchanging blows and arguing.

