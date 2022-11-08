Rampur bypoll: SP demands Moradabad divisional commissioner's removal

The Samajwadi Party demanded on Tuesday that the Uttar Pradesh election commission remove the Moradabad divisional commissioner to conduct a fair bypoll in Rampur assembly seat next month.

In a memorandum given to the chief electoral officer, Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Patel said Aunjaneya Singh was the district magistrate earlier of Rampur, which falls under the Moradabad division.

At the time of assembly election, Singh was accused of working as a BJP worker, Patel stated, adding that a complaint was made that time and the official’s transfer was sought, The SP demanded that Singh should be removed with immediate effect, saying that free, fair and fearless elections were not possible without the official’s removal.

The bypoll to the Rampur seat, which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Azam Khan, will be conducted on December 5.

