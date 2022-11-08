Left Menu

Rampur bypoll: SP demands Moradabad divisional commissioner's removal

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:15 IST
Rampur bypoll: SP demands Moradabad divisional commissioner's removal
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party demanded on Tuesday that the Uttar Pradesh election commission remove the Moradabad divisional commissioner to conduct a fair bypoll in Rampur assembly seat next month.

In a memorandum given to the chief electoral officer, Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Patel said Aunjaneya Singh was the district magistrate earlier of Rampur, which falls under the Moradabad division.

At the time of assembly election, Singh was accused of working as a BJP worker, Patel stated, adding that a complaint was made that time and the official’s transfer was sought, The SP demanded that Singh should be removed with immediate effect, saying that free, fair and fearless elections were not possible without the official’s removal.

The bypoll to the Rampur seat, which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Azam Khan, will be conducted on December 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022