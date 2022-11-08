Gujarat Congress leader Mohansinh Rathva quits

Left Menu

In a jolt to the opposition Congress ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, senior MLA Mohansinh Rathva on Tuesday resigned as a party member and legislator.Rathva sent his resignation letter to state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor. A prominent tribal leader, Rathva is a ten-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and currently represents Chhota Udaipur constituency in central Gujarat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:02 IST
In a jolt to the opposition Congress ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, senior MLA Mohansinh Rathva on Tuesday resigned as a party member and legislator.

Rathva sent his resignation letter to state Congress chief Jagdish Thakor. A prominent tribal leader, Rathva is a ten-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and currently represents Chhota Udaipur constituency in central Gujarat. Recently, he had announced that he will not seek a ticket for the coming Assembly elections but wanted the party to field his son from his seat instead.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Naran Rathva has also reportedly sought ticket for his son from the same seat.

