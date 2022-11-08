Left Menu

Sikh gurus sacrificed everything to safeguard nation, provided 'selfless service': UP CM Yogi

Extending his warm greetings to the people on Guru Nanak Dev's 'Prakash Parv' in the state capital, the chief minister said, "Sikh Gurus spread the light of strength and faith wherever they went. Their lives and teachings inspire generations to remain selflessly dedicated to nation, 'dharm' and humanity."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers money to the donation box at a programme on Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Sikh gurus' sacrificed everything to safeguard the nation and remained solely dedicated to 'selfless service'. They paved the way for the protection of humanity and their teachings serve as inspiration for generations, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Extending his warm greetings to the people on Guru Nanak Dev's 'Prakash Parv' in the state capital, the chief minister said, "Sikh Gurus spread the light of strength and faith wherever they went. Their lives and teachings inspire generations to remain selflessly dedicated to nation, 'dharm' and humanity."

Chief Minister Yogi went on to say, "Such grand and fearless celebrations on auspicious occasions like these cannot take place at Guru Nanak Ji's holy place 'Nankana Sahib'. We must learn from our mistakes in the past. History is not just a medium to study but also guides us not to repeat blunders." The Chief Minister further said that the Sikh gurus have always stepped forward to protect humanity whenever there was unrest, women were not safe, and humanity and 'dharm' was in danger. "Their teachings awakened people and spread the light of 'humanity'.

"Today, when travelling is easy, we still face difficulties, however, Guru Nanak Dev Ji had paved the way for the welfare of humanity through religious preaching even by visiting places where it was nearly impossible to reach," added Yogi. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, MLA Sardar Baldev Singh Aulakh, former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, and MLA Rajeshwar Singh, among others, were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

