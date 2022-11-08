Left Menu

Assam: 80 pc voters' turnout in Deori autonomous council polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:27 IST
Assam: 80 pc voters' turnout in Deori autonomous council polls
  • Country:
  • India

Around 80 per cent of 43,595 voters exercised their franchise in the Deori autonomous council elections in Assam on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The overall tentative turnout was 79.99 per cent as voters of 22 constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions of some other districts turned up at 93 polling stations.

Of the total electorate, 21,412 are men and 22,183 women, the release issued by the office of the secretary of the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said.

''No untoward incidents such as booth capturing or poll-related violence were reported and the election was completed peacefully,'' it said, adding that no request for re-poll was received.

The votes polled will be counted on Thursday.

Of the 75 nominees in the fray, 18 are from the ruling BJP, 14 from the Congress, seven from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), four from Asom Gana Parishad, two from Raijor Dal and one from Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Twenty-nine Independent candidates are also trying their luck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022