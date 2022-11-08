Assam: 80 pc voters' turnout in Deori autonomous council polls

Around 80 per cent of 43,595 voters exercised their franchise in the Deori autonomous council elections in Assam on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The overall tentative turnout was 79.99 per cent as voters of 22 constituencies spread across six districts and four sub-divisions of some other districts turned up at 93 polling stations.

Of the total electorate, 21,412 are men and 22,183 women, the release issued by the office of the secretary of the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said.

''No untoward incidents such as booth capturing or poll-related violence were reported and the election was completed peacefully,'' it said, adding that no request for re-poll was received.

The votes polled will be counted on Thursday.

Of the 75 nominees in the fray, 18 are from the ruling BJP, 14 from the Congress, seven from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), four from Asom Gana Parishad, two from Raijor Dal and one from Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Twenty-nine Independent candidates are also trying their luck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)