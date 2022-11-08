AAP declares candidates for municipal polls in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here announced its candidates for the upcoming municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The AAP has fielded Naveen Bhati as candidate for the Dadri Nagar Palika elections, according to a party statement.

For Nagar Panchayat, it has fielded Rakesh Awana (Bilaspur), Udayveer Malik (Dankaur), Kailash Sharma (Jewar), Dildar Ansari (Rabupura) and Naresh Prajapati (Jahangirpur), it said.

AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun claimed his party will play a ''pivotal role'' in the municipal elections this time.

Noida, which falls in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, does not have a municipal body. However, parts of Greater Noida have municipal bodies.

The dates for the keenly-contested local body polls are yet to be announced.

