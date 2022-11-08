Protests in Nainital to oppose proposal for shifting high court

A procession was held here on Tuesday in protest against a proposed move to shift the High Court of Uttarakhand out of Nainital, with hundreds, including advocates, participating in the march. Slogans and banners were raised as the procession moved through the town. The chief minister has setup a committee to look into the idea of moving the court from its present location. The panel was formed after three to four years of deliberations after a letter was sent to the chief justice. Many suggestions were also given as to where the high court should be located.

The idea, however, did not go down well with the residents of the hilly districts Hundreds of people from various political parties and institutions, including high court advocates, traders, municipal officials, members and district bar members, participated in the procession.

In a meeting held after the procession, protesters claimed that though Uttarakhand was created for the hill people, the last important institution situated in the hills is being snatched away from them. The people of the hills feel cheated, they said. Instead of moving more institutions and the state's capital to the hills, the government is moving them from the hills to the plains, they said, adding that it is in stark contrast to the concept of a separate state. If Uttarakhand was to be run in the manner of undivided Uttar Pradesh, then why was there a demand for a separate hill state, the protesters asked and said it reflects the anti-hill mentality of the government. Former chairman of the High Court Bar Syed Nadeem Moon said the state has a permanent seat for the high court, but efforts are being made to remove it too.

While the people of the state demand that Garsain be made the permanent capital of the state, efforts are being made to rid the hills of any functioning institute, he said. The procession's convener and advocate Nitin Karki said the struggle to keep the high court at its present place has now become a public movement. ''The system will be forced to withdraw the initiative,'' he said.

