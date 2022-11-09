Germany acknowledges difficulties for LGBT people in Qatar but no travel warning
09-11-2022
The situation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Qatar is difficult, but Germany currently does not have a travel warning in place for the country, said a foreign ministry spokesperson in Berlin on Wednesday.
The spokesperson also condemned comments by a Qatar World Cup ambassador in an interview with German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", calling it an "unbelievably homophobic" incident.
