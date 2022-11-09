Uddhav calls up Sanjay Raut's family members after bail, hails him as fighter who never succumbed to pressure
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday described party leader Sanjay Raut as a ''fighter who never succumbed to pressure'' after the latter was granted bail in a money laundering case by a Mumbai court.
Thackeray spoke to the mother and the wife of Raut over the phone and told them that he would meet Raut soon.
A close aide of Thackeray said the former chief minister congratulated Raut's family members and described the Rajya Sabha MP as a ''fighter who did not succumb to pressure''.
Raut stepped out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail at 6:50 pm, hours after the special court granted him bail in a money-laundering case.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Sanjay Raut
- Raut
- Enforcement Directorate
- Thackeray
ALSO READ
Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer
Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai; no casualty
Two men get 6-month imprisonment for manhandling traffic cop in Mumbai
Mumbai's air quality in poor category on day after Diwali