"I suspect my phone is being tapped...": Telangana Governor slams KCR government

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has slammed the TRS government and said that she suspects that her phone is being tapped

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:19 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday slammed the TRS government in the state and said she suspected that her phone is being tapped. "In a tape issue, they (state government) wanted to drag Raj Bhavan and mentioned Tushar. Tushar was my ADC...I suspect my phone is being tapped...Tushar was calling me two days ago to wish on Diwali. Only after that, they mentioned Tushar..." Soundararajan said.

The Telangana Governor and the KCR government in the state have been at loggerheads over some issues. In September this year, Soundararajan claimed that the Governor's office was "humiliated" under the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

She said that she was disheartened by the fact that the Governor was not allowed to hoist the flag on Independence Day. Soudarajan had also sought to raise several other issues pertaining to the state government. The Governor had said that the condition of the government hospitals was bad and a director of a government hospital was getting admitted to a private hospital. TRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words in the past. The two parties have made allegations against each other in TRS MLAs poaching case.

TRS has decided to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi to have a national footprint. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

