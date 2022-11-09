U.S. Supreme Court debates race-based challenge to Native American adoption law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with a challenge to the legality of decades-old federal requirements that give preferences to Native Americans and tribal members in the adoption or foster care placements of Native American children. The justices were hearing arguments in the challenge by a group of non-Native American adoptive families and the Republican-governed state of Texas to the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 after lower courts declared parts of the law unconstitutional. Democratic President Joe Biden's administration and several Native American tribes are defending the law.

The challengers contend that some of the preferences under the law racially discriminate against non-Native Americans in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment promise of equal protection under the law. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority. The three liberal justices and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch said Congress viewed the preferences as necessary to protect the sovereign tribes from extinction.

"How is this an insidious racial classification rather than a political classification?" Gorsuch, who in past cases has signaled sympathy toward Native American interests, asked a lawyer challenging the law. The Indian Child Welfare Act sought to reinforce tribal connections by setting federal standards for removal and placement in foster care or adoption, including that "preference" be given to members of a child's extended family, other tribe members or "other Indian families."

Congress passed the law to address a state-level crisis of unwarranted removals of Native American children from their families and placement in non-Native American foster or adoptive homes. At the time, between 25% and 35% of all Native American children were removed in states with large Native American populations, according to court papers. The lawsuit, first filed in 2017, was brought by Texas and three non-Native American families who sought to adopt or foster Native American children. They include Texas couple Jennifer and Chad Brackeen, who in 2018 adopted a child whose mother is a member of the Navajo Nation. The Brackeens are currently in a battle with the tribe as they seek to adopt the boy's half-sister.

Matthew McGill, the lawyer representing the Brackeens, told the justices that Congress exceeded its authority in establishing a regime that puts non-Native American families "at the bottom of the list" for adoptions. "Congress does not have the power to treat these children as property of the tribes under the Constitution," McGill said.

Texas contends the Indian Child Welfare Act created an overt racial-discrimination system. Liberal Justice Elena Kagan questioned why the law should be seen through a racial lens rather than as legislation relating to the political sovereignty of the tribes, which the court has long recognized Congress had authority over.

"Congress is very clear in this statute that it thinks that this statute is critical to the continuing existence of the tribe as a political entity," Kagan said. Tribal groups have called the challenge an attack on their sovereignty and have said a ruling that broadly undermines the Indian Child Welfare Act could affect issues beyond child welfare including land rights and economic development.

The case is one of three major race-related disputes the court has confronted since the beginning of its current nine-month term last month. The others involve the rights of Black voters in Alabama and race-conscious student admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. A diverse coalition of 24 states - including Alaska, Arizona and California - and the District of Columbia are backing the Biden administration in the adoption case, saying in a legal filing that the law "has largely worked as Congress intended."

The tribes have told the Supreme Court that the law is still necessary because Native American children continue to be disproportionately represented in state foster care. A federal judge ruled in favor of the challengers in 2018. Last year, 16 judges sitting on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed that ruling, but affirmed the invalidation of certain parts of the law.

The Supreme Court is due to rule by the end of June.

