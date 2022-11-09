Chhattisgarh BJP tribal wing stages protests for restoration of 32 pc quota for STs

The Scheduled Tribes (ST) wing of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday staged protests across the state demanding restoration of 32 per cent reservation for tribals in education and government jobs.

Senior state BJP tribal leaders along with party workers staged road blockade at various places, including capital Raipur, and accused the ruling Congress of betraying adivasis.

In Raipur, senior party leader and former leader of opposition Nandkumar Sai led the agitation, while ex- state BJP chief Vishnudeo Sai led the protest in his home district Jashpur, a party spokesperson here said.

“When the BJP was in power in the state (2003-2018) it ensured that tribals get their rights, but the incumbent Congress government has betrayed them. The BJP is with tribals in their fight for restoration of 32 per cent reservation benefits for them,” Nandkumar Sai said in a statement.

The BJP said the 32 per cent reservation was discontinued due to ''negligent and irresponsible'' attitude of the Bhupesh Baghel-led government and now tribal youth are bearing its brunt.

Police personnel were deployed at various locations in view of the demonstrations and so far no untoward incident has been reported, a police official said.

The Chhattisgarh High Court in September this year had set aside the state government's 2012 order to raise the quota to 58 per cent in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions and held that reservation exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling was unconstitutional.

Following the HC's decision, reservation for tribal communities declined to 20 per cent from 32 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he has sent a proposal to Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant urging him to call a two-day special session of the House to discuss the issue of reservation for tribals.

Baghel said he has assured tribal communities that his government has been making every possible effort to provide them the benefit of 32 per cent quota.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey, in a statement released in the evening, said she has given nod to the proposal to convene the Assembly session on December 1 and 2 to discuss the ST quota issue.

