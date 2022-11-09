Left Menu

Kolkata: No approval given for modification of structure inside Heritage Building, says Rabindra Bharati University VC

It is alleged that one portion of the Heritage Building has been renovated. The matter has reached the Calcutta High Court where the Court has directed the West Bengal government not to tamper with the structure of the Heritage Building.

Visuals from Rabindra Bharati University Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Syeda Shabana Parveen Amid the row over the alleged tampering of the Heritage Building structure of Rabindra Bharati University situated at Jorasakho in North Kolkata, the University Vice Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Roy on Wednesday said no administrative approval was given for the modification of a room inside the Heritage Building.

It is alleged that one portion of the Heritage Building has been renovated and paintings of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were made. The matter has reached the Calcutta High Court where the Court has directed the West Bengal government not to tamper with the structure of the Heritage Building. The Calcutta High Court has stayed the demolition of the Heritage Building of Rabindra Bharati University's Jorasanko Campus. The Divisional Bench of the Chief Justice of Calcutta High court said the state government will be held accountable if the work continues despite the order.

Speaking to ANI, Rabindra Bharati University Vice Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Roy said, "We are aware of this. Since the last few months, the pressure was created and forcibly some people tried to enter the Campus. We informed Chief Minister and Education minister but no solution yet." The VC further said, "I am not willing to speak politically but those people who have done this said they are from the ruling Party. The room is the part of heritage. No administrative approval was taken before renovating."

BJP alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is tampering with the heritage of Bengal. Condemning the activities, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Rabindranath Tagore is the soul and pride of Bengal. It is a heritage building. We are not surprised because TMC thinks the whole of Bengal is their property."

Meanwhile, TMC local MLA Vivek Gupta was not reachable for the comments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

