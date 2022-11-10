Left Menu

Biden: Tuesday was a 'good day' for democracy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 02:55 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, buoyed by midterm elections in which his fellow Democrats fared better than expected, said on Wednesday that Election Day on Tuesday was good for democracy but the results showed that Americans remained frustrated.

"It was a good day, I think, for democracy," Biden told reporters at the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

