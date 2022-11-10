Biden: Tuesday was a 'good day' for democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden, buoyed by midterm elections in which his fellow Democrats fared better than expected, said on Wednesday that Election Day on Tuesday was good for democracy but the results showed that Americans remained frustrated.
"It was a good day, I think, for democracy," Biden told reporters at the White House.
