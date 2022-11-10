Biden hopes for bipartisan support to confront Russia after midterms performance

President Joe Biden said he hopes Democrats and Republicans can continue the bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine after Tuesday's midterm elections, in which Democrats performed better-than-expected.

Biden also said he will invite members of both parties to the White House after returning from his upcoming overseas trip to North Africa and Asia to discuss this approach.

