Biden hopes for bipartisan support to confront Russia after midterms performance

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 03:06 IST
President Joe Biden said he hopes Democrats and Republicans can continue the bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine after Tuesday's midterm elections, in which Democrats performed better-than-expected.

Biden also said he will invite members of both parties to the White House after returning from his upcoming overseas trip to North Africa and Asia to discuss this approach.

