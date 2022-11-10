Cong can make everyone CM candidate but BJP will win in HP, says Jai Ram Thakur

Taking a jibe at the Congress over ''many'' chief ministerial candidates, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the opposition party should make everyone its CM face as only the BJP is going to win the state polls.

Addressing a rally here on the last day of canvassing, Thakur said, ''Till date, it is not known that how many leaders are contenders for the chief minister's post this time. The Congress should make everyone the chief ministerial candidate but the victory will be of the BJP.'' The chief minister accused the Congress of making false promises. ''Congress leaders make false promises, so there is no need to listen to them. On the other hand, the BJP does not promise, but implements. We had not promised pension to 60-year-old elders, support to patients, relief in electricity and water bills. But the BJP government has done all this.'' He charged that the Congress has tried to loot the country and the state and it should not come to power. ''Now, the people are working to uproot that Congress from across the country. This time the same will happen in Himachal,'' Thakur said.

He was addressing a public meeting in support of BJP's Rampur candidate Kaul Singh.

Speaking about the Assembly constituency, the chief minister said the people of Rampur know that a Congress MLA has lived here for decades but ''he did not develop the area''.

''This time the residents of the region will send BJP candidate Kaul ji to the assembly with a big victory,'' he added.

''Rampur asked for college, the BJP gave college, asked for division, gave it, demanded sub-tehsil, we fulfilled that, expressed the expectation of money for roads, we made a provision of crores,'' he said.

''Had there been a BJP MLA from Rampur, then today new records of development would have been set in this area,'' the chief minister said.

Thakur is holding three rallies on the last day of campaigning for polls to be held on November 12.

