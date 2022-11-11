Panama president to travel to U.S. for medical follow-up

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo will travel to Houston, Texas on Friday for follow-up treatment regarding the blood disorder he was diagnosed with in July, known as myelodysplasia, the presidency said in a statement Thursday.

Cortizo will be in the United States until Nov. 17 for the medical evaluation, the presidency said.

