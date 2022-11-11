Left Menu

TMC invites Vir Das to Kolkata after Bengaluru show cancellation

TMC MP Derek OBrien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments. In the video Das can be seen asking his audience if anything he said during the show defamed India or hurt any sentiment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:33 IST
TMC invites Vir Das to Kolkata after Bengaluru show cancellation
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.

The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments. ''Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going,'' the TMC's leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.

Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made on his content. In the video Das can be seen asking his audience if anything he said during the show defamed India or hurt any sentiment. The crowd is seen answering in the negative. ''I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience,'' Das tweeted. Das' monologue ''I come from two Indias'' had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country. Referred to as India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru is home to people from across the country, especially those in the Information Technology sector. Over the last few years, several shows by stand-up comedians in the city were cancelled.

Two shows of Munawar Faruqui were cancelled in November 2021 and August this year. In December 2021, multiple shows of Kunal Kamra were cancelled following ''threats to close down the venue''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022