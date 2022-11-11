Left Menu

Maha: NCP, BJP activists clash in Palghar district, offence registered

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:06 IST
Maha: NCP, BJP activists clash in Palghar district, offence registered
  • Country:
  • India

A clash took place between activists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in Dahanu taluka of the district on Thursday evening, ahead of the elections to the post of chief and deputy chief of gram panchayats in the district, an official said.

Complaints were lodged by both the sides following the clash and FIRs have been registered against persons involved in the incident, he said.

A few members of both the groups sustained minor injuries in the incident, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022