Left Menu

MP: CM Chouhan pays tribute to late stalwart Sunderlal Patwa on birth anniversary

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:28 IST
MP: CM Chouhan pays tribute to late stalwart Sunderlal Patwa on birth anniversary
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday paid tribute to late Sunderlal Patwa, a Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart who headed a government in the state two times in early 1980s and 1990s.

Patwa, born on November 11, 1924, was also Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Hailing Patwa for his exemplary administrative qualities and farsightedness in the development of the state, CM Chouhan said the ambitious Prime Minister Rural Roads scheme was conceptualised when the latter was rural development minister.

Patwa also contributed in making village level panchayati raj institutions, Chouhan added.

Patwa was chief minister from January 20, 1980 to February 7, 1980 as well as between March 5, 1990 and December 15, 1992. His government was dismissed by the Centre in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6 that year.

He was born in Kukdeshwar in Mandsaur district.

Chouhan and MLA Surendra Patwa, the nephew of the late leader, also planted a sapling on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022