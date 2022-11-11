MP: CM Chouhan pays tribute to late stalwart Sunderlal Patwa on birth anniversary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday paid tribute to late Sunderlal Patwa, a Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart who headed a government in the state two times in early 1980s and 1990s.

Patwa, born on November 11, 1924, was also Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Hailing Patwa for his exemplary administrative qualities and farsightedness in the development of the state, CM Chouhan said the ambitious Prime Minister Rural Roads scheme was conceptualised when the latter was rural development minister.

Patwa also contributed in making village level panchayati raj institutions, Chouhan added.

Patwa was chief minister from January 20, 1980 to February 7, 1980 as well as between March 5, 1990 and December 15, 1992. His government was dismissed by the Centre in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6 that year.

He was born in Kukdeshwar in Mandsaur district.

Chouhan and MLA Surendra Patwa, the nephew of the late leader, also planted a sapling on the occasion.

