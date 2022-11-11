"Release of Rajiv case convicts a victory for AIADMK"

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:15 IST
The Supreme Court setting free all the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is a victory for the contiuous legal steps taken by the previous party-led regimes, Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK said on Friday.

Citing legal steps taken for the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts during the regime of previous governments (20011-21) led by the party, senior leader D Jayakumar said it is a victory for the AIADMK. However, now the DMK government is attempting to take credit for it, he told reporters.

A former minister, Jayakumar said the DMK regime (1996-2001) commuted the death sentence of only Nalini into life term and did not take any steps in respect of others.

It is the legal efforts of late leader J Jayalalithaa and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami (2017-21) that has eventually culminated in the release of all convicts, the party said.

The AIADMK government took a Cabinet decision in 2018 to release all convicts and forwarded the recommendation to then Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Most of the Tamil Nadu parties have welcomed the court verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

