PM Modi lands in Vizag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day trip during which he will launch several Central projects worth over Rs 15,200 crore. He will also dedicate four other completed projects, worth Rs 7,619 crore, to the nation.He will then address a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in the city.

PTI | Vishakhapatnam | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day trip during which he will launch several Central projects worth over Rs 15,200 crore. The Prime Minister reached the port city at least 40 minutes behind schedule as his flight's take-off from Madurai in Tamil Nadu got delayed due to rain, official sources here said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Eastern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and others extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister as he landed in the Naval Airport INS Dega here.

Modi then drove out of the airport to Maruti Junction where he joined a roadshow organised by the state BJP.

The Prime Minister got down from his vehicle and greeted the party leaders and workers who lined up along the 1.5 km road from the Junction to INS Chola, the Naval suite where he would stay overnight.

Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stone for major projects worth Rs 7,614 crore. He will also dedicate four other completed projects, worth Rs 7,619 crore, to the nation.

He will then address a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in the city. At 12.05 pm, he will leave Visakhapatnam for Hyderabad.

