Left Menu

Releasing killers of former PM Rajiv Gandhi against public sentiments: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Supreme Courts decision to release the convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis assassination has come as a shock to the people of the country. The order of the Supreme Court to release the killers of Rajiv Gandhi has shocked the people of the country, he said in a tweet.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:55 IST
Releasing killers of former PM Rajiv Gandhi against public sentiments: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Supreme Court's decision to release the convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination has come as a shock to the people of the country. ''The order of the Supreme Court to release the killers of Rajiv Gandhi has shocked the people of the country,'' he said in a tweet. ''The order to release the killers of Shri Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the unity of the country and to establish peace in the Indian subcontinent, is not in accordance with the public sentiment,'' he wrote, and adding ''the Supreme Court should reconsider this decision.'' The Supreme Court has ordered the release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, who were serving life imprisonment for killing Rajiv Gandhi through a bomb blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022