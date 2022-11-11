Left Menu

If Cong is elected in HP, decision on 1 lakh govt jobs, pension scheme in 1st cabinet meet: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:32 IST
If Cong is elected in HP, decision on 1 lakh govt jobs, pension scheme in 1st cabinet meet: Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

A day before the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if his party forms government, a decision would be taken on providing one lakh jobs and return of the old pension scheme in the first cabinet meeting.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the Himachal Congress has resolved to provide five lakh jobs to the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to women and return to the old pension scheme (OPS).

''In the first meeting of the cabinet, a decision will be taken on 1 lakh government jobs and OPS,'' Gandhi said.

''Congress's pledge is - progress of Himachal Pradesh, 'har ghar mein Lakshmi', empowerment of every section,'' the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi is in Maharashtra leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Restoration of the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years are among the promises the Congress made in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh polls.

Election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be on November 12 and the results will be out on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022