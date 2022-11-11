Left Menu

War of words between TRS, BJP continues ahead of PM's visit to Telangana tomorrow

TRS leaders had demanded that Modi and BJP leaders should spell out what the Centre has done for Telangana.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:01 IST
War of words between TRS, BJP continues ahead of PM's visit to Telangana tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

The war of words between the ruling TRS and BJP over protocol issues and the Centre allegedly not doing enough for Telangana continued on Friday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy took exception to billboards installed in the state opposing Modi's visit and the CPI calling for a bandh in Ramagundam town where the Prime Minister would dedicate a fertilizer plant to the nation during his visit on Saturday.

''They call for Ramagundam bandh. On whose motivation the (bandh) call is given, Telangana society is watching. The people of the country and Telangana had given bandh (shutdown) to your party long ago,'' he said, without directly naming the CPI.

The billboards were installed without revealing the actual identity of who erected them but it is the ruling TRS which is behind such work, he claimed.

Citing media reports that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may not attend the Prime Minister's events though Union Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written a letter to the former, Reddy said it is very regrettable.

Chief Ministers of several non-BJP-ruled states have welcomed Modi during his visits as politics and development programmes are different, he said.

Meanwhile, ruling TRS MLA Balka Suman said Modi should specify that the state-run coal mining company Singareni Collieries in Telangana will not be privatised.

He said Modi should also announce that Income Tax exemption would be given to the workers of Singareni Collieries as proposed by the state government earlier.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a state-run coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Centre on a 51:49 equity basis.

Senior TRS leader and Vice Chairman of state Planning Board B Vinod Kumar said an invitation to the Chief Minister was sent by the Union Minister concerned and not by the PM's Office.

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words ahead of PM's visit during the last couple of days. TRS leaders had demanded that Modi and BJP leaders should spell out what the Centre has done for Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022