Gujarat Cong accuses AAP leader of exploiting women for poll tickets; complaint filed over video

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-11-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 00:23 IST
The Gujarat Congress on Friday alleged an Aam Aadmi Party leader was ''blackmailing'' and ''sexually exploiting'' women on pretext of providing them election tickets, prompting the AAP to file a complaint with the police's cyber cell here and asserting the video cited to back the claim was morphed.

The Congress cited a video played by a Gujarati news channel to make the allegations against the AAP leader and played the clip at a press conference.

The people of Gujarat will not spare those who try to hurt the Gujarati pride and dignity of women, said state Congress spokesperson Pragatiben Ahir.

The AAP quickly registered a complaint with the Ahmedabad city police's cyber cell against the Gujarati news channel for running an alleged morphed video of its leader, thereby defaming him and tarnishing the image of the party.

The video was circulated by the electronic media with the ultimate aim to damage the reputation of the AAP ahead of the December Assembly elections, said the complaint filed by the party's legal cell. PTI KA PD RSY RSY

