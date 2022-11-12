Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut condemns TMC minister Akhil Giri's remarks against President

Akhil Giri made the objectionable remarks against the President of India on Friday while talking about West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari following an incident of unrest in the BJP leader's Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs' Day event.

12-11-2022
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed West Bengal minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri over his remarks against the President Droupadi Murmu and said that his party will not tolerate such statements against the Prime Minister or the President of India. The Shiv Sena MP Raut was speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday and said, "We must respect the constitutional post of the President of India."

Akhil Giri made the objectionable remarks against the President of India on Friday while talking about West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari following an incident of unrest in the BJP leader's Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs' Day event. "He (Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President of India. But how does our President look?" Giri had said while hitting out at Suvendu Adhikari.

Raut condemned Giri's remarks and said that his party will not tolerate such statements against the President or the Prime Minister of the country. "We (Shiv Sena) will not tolerate any kind of such statement on the PM or president. One must respect both," he said Raut.

Raut also reacted to Uddhav faction MP Gajanan Kirtikar joining the Shinde faction. "If he (Gajanan Kritikar) says the direction of (Shinde) is right, then let's wait for the election. It's the people who will decide whose direction is right," said Raut, while adding that Kirtikar's son is still with us.

Raut also spoke about the Himachal Pradesh election and said that it's very difficult to say at this point in time as BJP is strong as BJP leader JP Nadda himself is from Himachal Pradesh, but Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has also worked very hard in the state. (ANI)

