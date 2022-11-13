Left Menu

Himachal saw 74.05 pc polling: provisional data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 10:56 IST
Himachal saw 74.05 pc polling: provisional data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 74 per cent voter turnout has been recorded in Himachal Pradesh which went to polls on Saturday, according to latest figures.

As per the ''approximate trend'' available on Sunday morning, 74.05 of the total electorate of Himachal Pradesh had cast their vote.

In 2017, the turnout was recorded at 75.6 per cent.

The hill state has an electorate of over 55 lakh.

Voting began at 8 am on Saturday on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill.

In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 17.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm.

Till 5 pm, a 66.58 per cent turnout was recorded, according to provisional figures made available by the state poll authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022