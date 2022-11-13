Australia PM says talk with China's Li constructive, positive

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday described a brief conversation with China's Premier Li Keqiang as very positive and constructive and said his country should cooperate with China where it can.

Albanese told a news conference he was glad the brief meeting happened at a dinner at a regional summit in Cambodia, adding "dialogue is always a good thing".

