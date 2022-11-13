Australia PM says talk with China's Li constructive, positive
Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 13-11-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 13:09 IST
- Country:
- Cambodia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday described a brief conversation with China's Premier Li Keqiang as very positive and constructive and said his country should cooperate with China where it can.
Albanese told a news conference he was glad the brief meeting happened at a dinner at a regional summit in Cambodia, adding "dialogue is always a good thing".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- China
- Li Keqiang
- Cambodia
- Anthony Albanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe
China reports 2,898 new COVID cases for Oct 30 vs 2,105 a day earlier
China's Guangzhou reports 232 symptomatic, 295 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 30
EXCLUSIVE-Output of Apple iPhones could fall 30% as COVID curbs hit major China plant -source
China tells U.S. to stop containment and suppression against it